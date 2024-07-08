Left Menu

European Championship Semi-Finals: Titans Ready for Showdown

The European Championship semi-finals feature Spain against France on Tuesday and Netherlands against England on Wednesday. Spain and France are on different scoring trajectories, while neither Netherlands nor England has been consistently impressive. Both matches promise thrilling encounters as the teams vie for a spot in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:47 IST
European Championship Semi-Finals: Titans Ready for Showdown
AI Generated Representative Image

The four remaining teams at the European Championship will take centre stage in the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first clash, Spain face France in Munich on Tuesday at 1900 GMT. Spain, three-time champions, aim for a record fourth title, boasting the highest goal tally at Euro 2024 with 11 goals. Despite having striker Kylian Mbappe, France has struggled offensively with only three goals.

On Wednesday in Dortmund at 1900 GMT, the Netherlands take on England. The Dutch seek their first Euro final since 1988. England, though inconsistent, remain unbeaten in 12 Euro matches, barring shootout losses. Both matches are set to be thrilling encounters, with teams eager for final berths.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024