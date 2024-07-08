European Championship Semi-Finals: Titans Ready for Showdown

The four remaining teams at the European Championship will take centre stage in the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first clash, Spain face France in Munich on Tuesday at 1900 GMT. Spain, three-time champions, aim for a record fourth title, boasting the highest goal tally at Euro 2024 with 11 goals. Despite having striker Kylian Mbappe, France has struggled offensively with only three goals.

On Wednesday in Dortmund at 1900 GMT, the Netherlands take on England. The Dutch seek their first Euro final since 1988. England, though inconsistent, remain unbeaten in 12 Euro matches, barring shootout losses. Both matches are set to be thrilling encounters, with teams eager for final berths.

