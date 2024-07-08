Christina Litz Named First President of Canadian Women's Soccer League

Former Canadian Football League (CFL) executive Christina Litz was named on Monday as the first president of the new Canadian professional women's soccer league, the Northern Super League (NSL), which is set to launch next year.

Litz was selected by club owners with unanimous support ahead of the inaugural season kick-off in April 2025. 'I could not be more excited to have Christina as the Northern Super League's first president,' co-founder Diana Matheson said, transitioning to chief growth officer. 'Her extensive sports business experience, dedication, and overall vision make her the perfect person to lead us to kick-off in 2025 and beyond.'

Prior to her appointment, Litz held senior roles at the CFL, Woodbine Entertainment, and most recently, True North Sports and Entertainment where she served as chief brand and commercial officer. The NSL, featuring teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Halifax, will have a 25-game regular season followed by playoffs and a national championship.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)