From Wimbledon Drama to Olympic Dreams: Today's Sports Highlights

Catch up on the latest in sports: Alex De Minaur advances to Wimbledon quarter-finals; Coco Gauff discusses the depth of women's tennis; Joel Embiid prepares to face French boos at the Paris Olympics; and highlights from MLB, NHL, and new league announcements.

Updated: 08-07-2024 22:28 IST
Catch up on the latest in sports: Australia's Alex De Minaur has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after defeating Arthur Fils with control and composure. Despite her early exit, Coco Gauff states that women's tennis is in a fantastic place professionally, with unpredictability adding to the excitement.

Joel Embiid, who holds both French and American citizenship, is ready for the French crowd's reception at the Paris Olympics. Embiid aims to help Team USA secure its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. In other tennis news, Lorenzo Musetti beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on his 21st birthday, advancing to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Canadian Football League executive Christina Litz has been named president of a new Canadian women's soccer league, promising a strong start to the inaugural 2025 season. In Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins rallied with a walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox. At Wimbledon, Elina Svitolina progressed to the quarter-finals amidst thoughts for her war-torn homeland, and Elena Rybakina overcame early struggles to secure her place in the quarters.

