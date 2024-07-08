From Wimbledon Drama to Olympic Dreams: Today's Sports Highlights
Catch up on the latest in sports: Alex De Minaur advances to Wimbledon quarter-finals; Coco Gauff discusses the depth of women's tennis; Joel Embiid prepares to face French boos at the Paris Olympics; and highlights from MLB, NHL, and new league announcements.
Catch up on the latest in sports: Australia's Alex De Minaur has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after defeating Arthur Fils with control and composure. Despite her early exit, Coco Gauff states that women's tennis is in a fantastic place professionally, with unpredictability adding to the excitement.
Joel Embiid, who holds both French and American citizenship, is ready for the French crowd's reception at the Paris Olympics. Embiid aims to help Team USA secure its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. In other tennis news, Lorenzo Musetti beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on his 21st birthday, advancing to his first Grand Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, Canadian Football League executive Christina Litz has been named president of a new Canadian women's soccer league, promising a strong start to the inaugural 2025 season. In Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins rallied with a walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox. At Wimbledon, Elina Svitolina progressed to the quarter-finals amidst thoughts for her war-torn homeland, and Elena Rybakina overcame early struggles to secure her place in the quarters.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff in Berlin Open Semi-Finals
Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff and Anna Kalinskaya to Clinch Berlin Open
USTA Safeguarding Review: 19 Key Recommendations to Protect Tennis Players
Sreeja Akula: India's Rising Table Tennis Star on the Road to Paris Olympics
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula attains career-best ranking of World No. 24