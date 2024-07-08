Jelena Ostapenko Blazes into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Jelena Ostapenko sped into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday with a 6-2 6-3 win over giant-killer Yulia Putintseva, wrapping up the match under the Court One roof in just over an hour. The former French Open champion has lost only 15 games in her first four rounds here and the Latvian was merciless in her treatment of Kazakhstan's 35th-ranked Putintseva, who upset top seed Iga Swiatek in the last round.

It took Putintseva, 29, six games to figure on the scoreboard and she hardly had time to catch her breath before the first set was wrapped up in 24 minutes when she sent a backhand long. An emotional Putintseva showed her frustration, smacking her head repeatedly with her racket after missing one shot.

She put up more of a fight in the second set but Ostapenko was in no mood for concessions. She thumped down 29 winners in the match and clinched it with a backhand slice that her opponent could not reach. "I feel like I'm playing really good players but I'm good in deciding moments. I think that's the key and I'm doing pretty okay," Ostapenko, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018 said.

"This is one of my favourites on the tour. I won it at juniors and I have great memories here." The 2017 French Open champion, seeded 13, will meet either 2021 Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or American 11th seed Danielle Collins, who followed them on court, in the last eight.

