Taylor Fritz Shocks Zverev to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

In an astonishing Wimbledon upset, Taylor Fritz dismantled Alexander Zverev's perfect serving record, overcoming a two-set deficit to win 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3, on Monday. The victory propels Fritz into the quarter-finals.

Zverev, who held serve 56 times across four matches, seemed poised for a win after leading two sets to love. However, a crucial double fault by Zverev at 4-4 in the third set gave Fritz the opportunity to break serve and change the course of the match.

Fritz capitalized on the break, matching Zverev's intensity and pulling off stunning diving winners. With a backhand into an open court, Fritz sealed his victory, setting up a quarter-final clash with Lorenzo Musetti, while Zverev faced another disappointing Wimbledon exit.

