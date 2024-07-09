Keegan Bradley Named U.S. Captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has been officially named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. This announcement, made by the PGA of America on Monday, follows a thorough search process that involved discussions with Tiger Woods about the prestigious role.

Bradley will take over from Zach Johnson, a two-time major champion who faced considerable criticism after the U.S. team failed to secure victory in the last edition of the biennial event against Europe.

Although Woods, who won the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, was the frontrunner for the captaincy, he could not commit to the role due to his busy schedule and uncertainty about dedicating the necessary time.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)