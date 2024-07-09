Left Menu

Keegan Bradley Named U.S. Captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has been appointed as the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. He replaces Zach Johnson, who faced criticism after the U.S. team's recent defeat. Tiger Woods was considered for the role but could not commit the necessary time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 01:54 IST
Keegan Bradley Named U.S. Captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has been officially named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. This announcement, made by the PGA of America on Monday, follows a thorough search process that involved discussions with Tiger Woods about the prestigious role.

Bradley will take over from Zach Johnson, a two-time major champion who faced considerable criticism after the U.S. team failed to secure victory in the last edition of the biennial event against Europe.

Although Woods, who won the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, was the frontrunner for the captaincy, he could not commit to the role due to his busy schedule and uncertainty about dedicating the necessary time.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024