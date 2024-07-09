Left Menu

Olympic Sports Preview: A Sneak Peek into Paris 2024

Reuters is releasing previews of various Olympic sports leading up to the Paris Games. Today's focus includes boxing, breaking, canoe, diving, equestrian, and fencing. These previews will be published at 0600 GMT along with corresponding images.

Olympic Sports Preview: A Sneak Peek into Paris 2024
Reuters is set to publish previews of Olympic sports as a build-up to the upcoming Paris Games. The series will run over the next week.

Today's previews cover boxing, breaking, canoe, diving, equestrian, and fencing. These detailed sports insights will be available at 0600 GMT, complemented by relevant photographs.

Stay tuned as Reuters gives you an in-depth look into the athletes and disciplines that will headline Paris 2024.

