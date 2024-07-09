Left Menu

Thierry Henry Announces France's Olympic Football Squad with Surprising Exclusions

Thierry Henry announced his final 18-man France squad for the home Olympics, including Michael Olise and Alexandre Lacazette, while excluding PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery. The tournament allows a few overage players, with Henry choosing Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Loic Bade. France will compete against the U.S., Guinea, and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:31 IST
Thierry Henry has revealed his final 18-man squad for the home Olympics, including key players such as Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette. Significantly, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery has been left out, amid reports that PSG was reluctant to release their talents for the competition, which falls outside the FIFA window.

The Olympic football tournament features under-23 squads, with teams permitted to include up to three overage players. For these slots, Henry has selected 33-year-old Lacazette, 27-year-old Jean-Philippe Mateta, and 24-year-old Loic Bade, adding experience to his young team. PSG's Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, initially on the preliminary list, failed to make the final cut.

France, who last achieved Olympic gold in 1984, is set to play their first Group A match against the U.S. on July 24, subsequently facing Guinea and New Zealand. The selected squad features a mix of promising talents and seasoned veterans, aiming for glory in front of the home crowd.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

