Craig Bellamy Named Wales National Team Coach Until 2028

Craig Bellamy has been named coach of the Wales national team until 2028, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Tuesday.

Bellamy, a former forward for prominent clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, played 78 matches for Wales between 1998 and 2013. He succeeds Rob Page, who was dismissed last month following Wales' failure to qualify for Euro 2024. 'It's an incredible honor for me to lead my country, and it's the proudest moment of my career,' Bellamy stated. 'It was always my dream to become the Cymru Head Coach.

Bellamy, 44, assumed captaincy of Wales in 2007 after Ryan Giggs retired. Post-retirement in 2014, he coached Cardiff City's Under-18 team and served as an assistant coach to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley. He joined Burnley with Kompany in 2022 and helped achieve promotion to the Premier League in their first season. After Burnley's relegation and Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich, Bellamy stated, 'From the first moment I walked into Burnley's training ground, I knew it was the right club for me, but managing Wales is a dream I couldn't turn down.'

Wales missed out on Euro 2024 after losing a playoff against Poland. Bellamy's first goal is to return Wales to League A of the Nations League, with his debut match against Turkey on September 6. The group also includes Iceland and Montenegro. 'I am passionate about bringing success to Welsh football,' Bellamy said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)