Aitana Bonmati Aims for Olympic Glory Amid Rising Challenges

Aitana Bonmati is determined to win an Olympic gold medal, the only major prize missing from her collection. Despite recent successes, including the World Cup and Ballon d'Or, she remains focused on the challenging Olympic tournament. Bonmati recognizes the formidable competition and the potential hurdles ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:11 IST
Aitana Bonmati is focused on winning an Olympic gold medal, the only major prize she has yet to secure for the Spanish women's team in Paris. 'It would be a unique period because we would have won everything we could,' Bonmati expressed during an interview in Las Rozas while training for the upcoming Games.

'We are an ambitious team and I am an ambitious person who never gets tired of winning. The most important thing now is to focus on winning gold,' the 26-year-old added. Over the past year, Bonmati has achieved remarkable success, including the World Cup and UEFA Nations League with Spain, Liga F, and the Champions League with Barcelona, as well as the FIFA Ballon d'Or and the Champions League player of the season.

Despite these achievements, Bonmati warned that the intense Olympic schedule and high-quality opponents make it uncertain whether Spain will secure a medal or even progress from a challenging group featuring Nigeria, Brazil, and Japan, who defeated them 4-0 in the World Cup group stage. Spain may also face the formidable United States team, eager to recover from their early World Cup exit last year.

'The United States has years of experience and numerous titles, so we can't compare,' Bonmati noted. 'It's a team I respect greatly, but we are capable of competing against any team now.'

Bonmati has emerged as a women's football superstar, transforming a sport that recently struggled for exposure. 'The social change we are witnessing is magnificent. Not long ago, we played in empty stadiums, and now they are filled for Champions League finals,' she said.

Spain's success last year came amidst a locker-room revolt against the Spanish FA's lack of ambition and controversies involving former coach Jorge Vilda and RFEF boss Luis Rubiales's inappropriate conduct. The crisis subsided after several senior officials were dismissed following a player boycott.

Bonmati assured that such distractions won't affect the Olympics. 'We are much calmer and focused on our goals, which is ultimately what we want,' she concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

