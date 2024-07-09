Manchester United's Revitalization Under Erik ten Hag: A New Era Ahead

Manchester United has set a new benchmark with their recent changes to the football hierarchy, putting them in a strong position to advance, according to manager Erik ten Hag. Less than a week after signing a contract extension, Ten Hag has expressed optimism about the club's future.

The 54-year-old Dutch manager, who recently renewed his contract until 2026, is eager to lead the club back to its former glories. He highlighted the importance of the recent FA Cup victory over Manchester City in quieting job-speculation and rejuvenating a disappointing season that saw United finish eighth in the Premier League.

The new football hierarchy includes notable names like British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox. Ten Hag emphasized that the new structure will support key departments like scouting, recruitment, and performance, thereby raising the club's standards. Looking ahead, United aims to build on the momentum from their FA Cup win as they prepare for the upcoming season and their pre-season match against Norwegian team Rosenborg.

