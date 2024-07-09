Carlos Alcaraz Edges Closer to Second Wimbledon Title
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul in a thrilling Wimbledon quarter-final match, advancing with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Despite Paul's strong performance in the initial sets, Alcaraz dominated the final two. He now faces Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.
Carlos Alcaraz won the battle of the two most recent Queen's Club champions as the Spaniard edged closer to winning a second successive Wimbledon title with an enthralling 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2 quarter-final victory over American Tommy Paul on Tuesday.
Paul conjured some breathtaking shot-making during the first two sets and kept drawing roars of approval from the Court One crowd while making life uncomfortable for the third seed. However, any hopes he might have harboured of ending his country's 21-year-wait for a men's Grand Slam champion at the All England Club this weekend were eventually snuffed out as the 21-year-old Alcaraz produced the goods on the crunch moments to run away with the final two sets.
After being kept on court for just over three hours, the third seed won his 12th match in a row at the grasscourt major when Paul swiped the ball wide. Alcaraz will next meet 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in Sunday's final.
