Record Five-Set Battles Highlight Rain-Soaked Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev triumphed over world number one Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday, creating history with the 36th five-set men's match of this year—a new record in the professional era Grand Slam tournaments. The Russian secured his place in the semi-finals, earning a chance to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, also navigated five sets in round three against Frances Tiafoe but managed a shorter match against Tommy Paul. The tournament, impacted by rain, has seen numerous marathon matches, and experts suggest the grass surface might be the cause.

Medvedev explained that the grass makes it difficult to secure straight-set victories, highlighting the compact competitive field and the influence of minor errors. The lengthiest men's match so far was between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Felix Auger-Aliassime, lasting four hours and 38 minutes.

