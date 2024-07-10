Left Menu

Record Five-Set Battles Highlight Rain-Soaked Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev triumphed over world number one Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, marking the 36th five-set men's match this year—a record for Grand Slam tournaments. Medvedev attributed the intense matches to the unpredictable grass surface. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced similar challenges, reflecting increased competition levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:16 IST
Record Five-Set Battles Highlight Rain-Soaked Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev triumphed over world number one Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday, creating history with the 36th five-set men's match of this year—a new record in the professional era Grand Slam tournaments. The Russian secured his place in the semi-finals, earning a chance to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, also navigated five sets in round three against Frances Tiafoe but managed a shorter match against Tommy Paul. The tournament, impacted by rain, has seen numerous marathon matches, and experts suggest the grass surface might be the cause.

Medvedev explained that the grass makes it difficult to secure straight-set victories, highlighting the compact competitive field and the influence of minor errors. The lengthiest men's match so far was between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Felix Auger-Aliassime, lasting four hours and 38 minutes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024