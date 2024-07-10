Left Menu

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo Sidelined for Copa America Remainder

Ronald Araujo, Uruguay's defender, will miss the rest of the Copa America due to a muscle injury sustained in the quarter-finals. The injury occurred during a 0-0 draw with Brazil, leading to his replacement by Jose Maria Gimenez. Araujo could be out for up to two months.

Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a muscle injury in the quarter-finals, the country's FA (AUF) confirmed on Tuesday. Araujo sustained the injury to the back of his left thigh during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with Brazil, and was replaced by Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez. Uruguay went on to win the match on penalties.

The AUF confirmed that Araujo's injury was muscular in nature, though they did not specify his recovery timeline. Spanish media suggest that the Barcelona centre back could be out for up to two months.

Uruguay is set to face Colombia on Wednesday at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, vying for a spot in the tournament final.

