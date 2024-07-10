Messi Leads Argentina to Copa America Final with 109th International Goal

Lionel Messi scored his 109th international goal, guiding defending champions Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada on Tuesday night, securing a spot in the Copa America final. Julián Álvarez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with Messi redirecting Enzo Fernández's shot in the 51st minute.

Messi, who turned 37 on June 24, is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in international goals. Iran's Al Daei also boasts over 108 international goals, though a dispute remains about one of his matches. With the win, Argentina's unbeaten streak extends to 10 games. They aim for their 16th Copa title against Uruguay or Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina's performance echoes Spain's dominance in the European Championship and World Cup from 2008 to 2012. Messi highlighted the team's impressive accomplishments and the passion of their fans, who filled MetLife Stadium on a humid night. Despite Canada's spirited effort, Lionel Messi and his team's experience shone through, confirming their spot in the final.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)