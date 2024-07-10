Left Menu

Alvaro Morata's Scare Amid Spain's Semifinal Victory

Spanish striker Álvaro Morata experienced a scare when a stadium guard accidentally collided with his right leg after Spain's 2-1 victory over France in the European Championship semifinals. The incident, described by coach Luis de la Fuente as a 'moment of excessive euphoria,' is not believed to be serious.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Spanish striker Álvaro Morata had a frightening moment when a stadium security guard accidentally crashed into his right leg following Spain's 2-1 victory over France in the European Championship semifinals on Tuesday.

Morata appeared to be in significant pain after the guard, who was chasing a fan that had made it onto the field, slipped and collided with the player's leg. Spain's captain was seen hobbling as he tried to savor the team's win. Coach Luis de la Fuente termed the incident a 'moment of excessive euphoria' but assured that the injury was not serious.

Morata, who had already been substituted in the 76th minute, has scored one goal and started five of Spain's six games in the tournament. Spain is set to face either England or the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Berlin.

