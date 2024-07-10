Uruguay and Colombia Set for High-Stakes Copa America Semifinal Clash

Uruguay is on the brink of a record-setting 16th Copa America title, just two wins away. Meanwhile, Colombia is on a red-hot streak, undefeated in their last 27 matches. The two South American football giants will clash on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will face Lionel Messi's Argentina, which secured a 2-0 victory over Canada in the other semifinal, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Uruguay advanced to the semifinals after a tense 4-2 penalty shootout win against Brazil, following a scoreless draw. However, the victory came at a cost, as midfielder Nahitan Nández received a red card and defender Ronald Araújo sustained a muscle injury, ruling both out of the clash against Colombia.

Colombia, on the other hand, arrives in high spirits after a dominant 5-0 victory over Panama in the quarterfinals. Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz contributed decisively in that match, showcasing Colombia's offensive firepower. Uruguay will rely on their resilient defense, which has conceded only one goal in four matches, to counter Colombia's potent attack.

