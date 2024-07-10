Left Menu

PCB Overhauls Selection Committee After T20 World Cup Flop

The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq following a poor performance at the T20 World Cup. The 2009 champions lost to the United States and exited in the group stage. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had pledged significant changes post-tournament.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq following a dismal T20 World Cup campaign last month. The 2009 champions failed to advance past the group stage, losing to tournament debutants and co-hosts United States.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," the PCB said in a statement. Razzaq served on both the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was the face of the men's seven-member selection committee despite losing his role as panel chief earlier this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had vowed to make major changes following the team's poor World Cup performance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

