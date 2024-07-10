Para shooters Rubina, Swaroop secure Olympics quota through bipartite rule
Subhash Rana, the national para shooting coach, had said they applied for the wildcard after the pair missed out on quota places by a whisker. Rubina missed winning the quota by a fraction of a point, so we have applied for wildcard for her and Swaroop, Rana had said in May.
- Country:
- India
Indian para shooters Rubina Francis and Swaroop Unhalkar on Wednesday secured quota for Paris Paralympics under bipartite rule, taking the total number of shooters at the Games to 10. The Paralympic Committee of India had applied for two bipartite (wildcard) spots for Rubina (women's 10m air pistol SH1), who has a world ranking of No. 2, and Unhalkar (men's 10m air rifle SH1).
Rubina, a gold medallist in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, and Unhalkar have been consistent performers in international events, prompting PCI to apply for bipartite spot. Subhash Rana, the national para shooting coach, had said they applied for the wildcard after the pair missed out on quota places by a whisker. "Rubina missed winning the quota by a fraction of a point, so we have applied for wildcard for her and Swaroop," Rana had said in May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Set for September 2024 Release
BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda, Jaishankar others recall "dark chapter" in Indian democracy
85 pc Indian professionals set to invest in upskilling for FY25
Tensions in Palk Strait: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen, Sailor Killed
Rana Daggubati's '35': A Tale of Mathematical Conflict and Family Bonds