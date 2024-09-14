Left Menu

Juan Mata Joins Western Sydney Wanderers for A-League Return

Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder Juan Mata has joined Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia. The former Manchester United and Chelsea player has signed a one-year deal and aims to bring his experience, professionalism, and high standards to the team. Fans eagerly await his debut against Sydney FC.

Updated: 14-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:25 IST
Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder Juan Mata has officially joined Western Sydney Wanderers, marking his long-anticipated return to the pitch. After arriving in Australia on Saturday, Mata signed a one-year contract with the A-League team coached by Alen Stajcic. The 36-year-old veteran aims to play regularly, following his limited playtime with Japan's Vissel Kobe last season.

"I'm really eager to be on the pitch," Mata told local media. "I'm looking forward to training with my new teammates and I feel confident it's going to be a great season." Mata intends to contribute his extensive experience and professionalism, as well as elevate the team's performance with quality football. Despite recent struggles, the Wanderers enjoy strong fan support, demonstrated by the enthusiastic crowd that welcomed Mata at Sydney airport.

The Wanderers, who won the A-League Premiership in 2013 and the Asian Champions League title in 2014, have struggled in recent years, finishing seventh last season. However, Mata's arrival has rejuvenated hopes, with fans looking forward to a successful season starting with a key match against Sydney FC on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

