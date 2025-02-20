Scandalous Kiss: Former Spanish Soccer Chief Guilty of Sexual Assault

In a major scandal enveloping Spanish soccer, former federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso. The incident, marked by a controversial kiss following the 2023 Women's World Cup final, led to Rubiales being fined over 10,000 euros by the Audiencia Nacional court.

The court also ruled that Rubiales is prohibited from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso or contacting her for a year. The final's award ceremony in Sydney, which should have been a moment of triumph for Spain's national team, was instead overshadowed by outrage after Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales claimed the kiss was consensual, with Hermoso denying this assertion. The scandal culminated in his resignation and a three-year ban by FIFA, with Rubiales expressing regret over the incident. The case has ignited significant public debate in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)