Left Menu

Scandalous Kiss: Former Spanish Soccer Chief Guilty of Sexual Assault

Luis Rubiales, former Spanish soccer boss, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Jenni Hermoso by kissing her after the 2023 Women's World Cup final. He was fined over 10,000 euros and banned from communicating with Hermoso for a year. Rubiales resigned amid widespread outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:54 IST
Scandalous Kiss: Former Spanish Soccer Chief Guilty of Sexual Assault
Luis Rubiales
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a major scandal enveloping Spanish soccer, former federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso. The incident, marked by a controversial kiss following the 2023 Women's World Cup final, led to Rubiales being fined over 10,000 euros by the Audiencia Nacional court.

The court also ruled that Rubiales is prohibited from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso or contacting her for a year. The final's award ceremony in Sydney, which should have been a moment of triumph for Spain's national team, was instead overshadowed by outrage after Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales claimed the kiss was consensual, with Hermoso denying this assertion. The scandal culminated in his resignation and a three-year ban by FIFA, with Rubiales expressing regret over the incident. The case has ignited significant public debate in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025