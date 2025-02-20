Spain's Soccer Scandal: Rubiales Fined for Non-consensual Kiss
Spain's High Court found former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales guilty of kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, imposing a fine over 10,000 euros. However, he was acquitted of coercion despite prosecutors' demands for a prison sentence.
In a significant ruling, Spain's High Court announced on Thursday that former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales was found guilty of kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent. The court ordered Rubiales to pay a substantial fine exceeding 10,000 euros.
Despite the gravity of the charges, Rubiales was acquitted of coercion. This decision comes amid efforts from prosecutors who had sought a prison sentence for the former soccer official.
The conversion rate at the time stood at $1 equaling 0.9584 euros, putting the fine at approximately $10,434. This case has underscored ongoing concerns around misconduct within the sporting world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
