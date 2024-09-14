India Triumphs Over Pakistan to Enter Hero Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

It was India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition. Pakistan initially took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem in the 8th minute.

However, Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners in the 13th and 19th minutes to seal the victory for India. Both teams had qualified for the last four rounds, with the semifinals and final scheduled for September 16 and 17, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)