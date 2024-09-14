Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women's hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.

The camp, set to take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru, marks the beginning of the team's preparation for the women's Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held at the newly-constructed Rajgir Stadium in Bihar from November 11 to 20.

''The upcoming National Women's Coaching Camp is a crucial step in our preparations for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy,'' said Harendra Singh, head coach of the Indian women's hockey team. ''This camp will allow us to refine our strategies, focus on areas needing improvement, and build on our strengths demonstrated during the FIH Pro League.'' He emphasized the unique opportunity for the team to perform on home soil, focusing on skills, fitness, and teamwork for a successful tournament.

The Indian women's team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, facing tough matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain. Under captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, and guided by Harendra, the team showed impressive moments throughout the tournament.

The camp roster includes goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo; defenders Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and Preeti; midfielders Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Ajmina Kujur; and forwards Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

