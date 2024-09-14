Left Menu

Lando Norris Fails to Qualify Out of the First Phase at Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris, McLaren's Formula One driver, did not get past the first qualifying phase for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to a yellow flag. He will start in 17th place but remains optimistic about the race. This marks his first early elimination since November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:07 IST
Lando Norris Fails to Qualify Out of the First Phase at Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a surprising turn of events at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren's Formula One title challenger Lando Norris failed to advance beyond the first phase of qualifying on Saturday. Due to a yellow flag warning necessitating a slowdown on his final attempt, Norris is set to start Sunday's race in 17th place.

'Everyone did their second laps and I didn't,' Norris told Sky Sports. 'It was unlucky, that's all. I had to lift. There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do.'

This incident marks the Briton's first early elimination since November in Las Vegas, where he started 16th and retired from the race. Despite the setback, Norris remains second in the championship standings, albeit 62 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The build-up to the race weekend has also been clouded by discussions regarding potential team orders at McLaren, with Norris's Australian teammate Oscar Piastri proceeding to the second phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024