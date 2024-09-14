Lando Norris Fails to Qualify Out of the First Phase at Azerbaijan GP

In a surprising turn of events at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren's Formula One title challenger Lando Norris failed to advance beyond the first phase of qualifying on Saturday. Due to a yellow flag warning necessitating a slowdown on his final attempt, Norris is set to start Sunday's race in 17th place.

'Everyone did their second laps and I didn't,' Norris told Sky Sports. 'It was unlucky, that's all. I had to lift. There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do.'

This incident marks the Briton's first early elimination since November in Las Vegas, where he started 16th and retired from the race. Despite the setback, Norris remains second in the championship standings, albeit 62 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The build-up to the race weekend has also been clouded by discussions regarding potential team orders at McLaren, with Norris's Australian teammate Oscar Piastri proceeding to the second phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)