Easwaran's Defiance Stands Tall Amid India C's Dominance in Duleep Trophy Clash

India B's Abhimanyu Easwaran scored an unbeaten 143, guiding his team to 309/7 against India C in their Duleep Trophy match. Despite Easwaran's efforts, India B trails by 216 runs and requires 66 more runs to avoid a follow-on. Anshul Kamboj's five-wicket haul dominated Day 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:21 IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Country:
  • India

India B's opener Abhimanyu Easwaran displayed remarkable resilience, scoring an unbeaten 143 to lead his team to 309 for 7 against India C in their Duleep Trophy encounter on Saturday.

Despite Easwaran's heroics, India B trails by 216 runs and needs 66 more runs to avert a follow-on, with only three wickets remaining. India C had earlier posted a formidable 525 in their first innings, thanks to Ishan Kishan's century.

The day belonged to Easwaran, who stood firm amid a cascade of wickets. India C's pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed five wickets, reducing India B to their knees. Easwaran's unyielding batting offers India B a slim hope of avoiding the follow-on with one day remaining in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

