Marcus Rashford Ends Goal Drought as Manchester United Triumphs Over Southampton

Marcus Rashford broke his 12-game goalless streak as Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory against Southampton. United's other goals came from Matthijs de Ligt and substitute Alejandro Garnacho. The win followed a disappointing start to the season and was cemented by strong performances from new signings and a crucial penalty save.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:18 IST
Marcus Rashford
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho added a third in stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United, marking a disappointing start to the season. Rashford hadn't scored since United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag's team 2-0 up in the 41st minute.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes' cross in the 35th minute. The victory was much-needed for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But the result could have been different if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd minute, which was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th minute for a high challenge on Garnacho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

