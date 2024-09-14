Left Menu

Unexpected Toss in Baku: Alex Albon’s Cooling Fan Incident

Williams' driver Alex Albon threw an airbox cooling fan from his car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying. Despite the mishap, Albon remained calm and praised his team and rookie teammate Franco Colapinto. Colapinto achieved a 'dream come true' moment by outqualifying Albon, marking significant progress for Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:02 IST
Alex Albon

Williams' driver Alex Albon shocked Formula One fans when he tossed an airbox cooling fan from his car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session. The incident occurred after the Thai driver was sent out of the pits with the cooling fan still attached to his air intake.

Despite the error, Albon managed to remove the fan without help and remained composed, stating it was better than making the mistake in the earlier qualifying rounds. However, he missed out on starting a final lap by seconds due to the delay.

Albon, who was outqualified by his teammate for the first time in a Grand Prix since joining the team, praised rookie Franco Colapinto's performance. The Argentine newcomer achieved his first Q3, calling it a 'dream come true,' and received accolades from both Albon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

