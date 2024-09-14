Left Menu

LPGA Faces Criticism Over Solheim Cup Transportation Debacle

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan took responsibility for the failure to transport fans to the Solheim Cup in time, resulting in a muted opening day atmosphere. She did not provide a full explanation for the lack of buses at the event venue. The LPGA promised improvements and offered free tickets to affected fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gainesville | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:29 IST
LPGA Faces Criticism Over Solheim Cup Transportation Debacle
  • Country:
  • United States

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan took responsibility Saturday for the tour's failure to get fans to the Solheim Cup in time to see the opening tee shots a day earlier but did not offer a full explanation of the debacle.

Fans who arrived at the event on Friday morning found half-empty grandstands at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, putting a damper on what could have been a lively first-tee atmosphere in the competition between the United States and Europe. Though the stands filled up by Saturday, the focus had shifted to the logistical problems rather than the impressive performance by Nelly Korda and the U.S. team.

"At the end of the day, I'm the leader of the organization and I have to own it," Marcoux Samaan said, adding that not enough buses were available to shuttle spectators from Jiffy Lube Live, where fans paid $30 for parking. This resulted in fans waiting in long lines with limited restroom access, tarnishing the event's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024