LPGA Faces Criticism Over Solheim Cup Transportation Debacle

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan took responsibility Saturday for the tour's failure to get fans to the Solheim Cup in time to see the opening tee shots a day earlier but did not offer a full explanation of the debacle.

Fans who arrived at the event on Friday morning found half-empty grandstands at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, putting a damper on what could have been a lively first-tee atmosphere in the competition between the United States and Europe. Though the stands filled up by Saturday, the focus had shifted to the logistical problems rather than the impressive performance by Nelly Korda and the U.S. team.

"At the end of the day, I'm the leader of the organization and I have to own it," Marcoux Samaan said, adding that not enough buses were available to shuttle spectators from Jiffy Lube Live, where fans paid $30 for parking. This resulted in fans waiting in long lines with limited restroom access, tarnishing the event's image.

