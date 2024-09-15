Vinith Venkatesh Shines in Debut as Bengaluru FC Triumphs Over East Bengal

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium buzzed with anticipation as Bengaluru FC kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign against visitors East Bengal FC on Saturday. The electrifying atmosphere set the stage for 19-year-old attacking midfielder Vinith Venkatesh's ISL debut, under the watchful eye of head coach Gerard Zaragoza.

From the outset, Vinith played a pivotal role in the Blues' energetic start against the Red and Gold brigade of Kolkata. His efforts culminated in a moment of brilliance when he unleashed a low, drilled shot that zipped across the face of the East Bengal goal, leaving goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill helpless as the ball nestled in the side netting. The stadium erupted in celebration.

'It was a really special night for me, scoring against such a big team in my own city. I feel really happy,' said Vinith. With arms outstretched, Vinith rushed towards the ecstatic crowd, only to be enveloped in a jubilant embrace by captain Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri, an icon of Indian football, celebrated with the exuberance of a teenager, thumping Vinith's chest in sheer delight. The strike not only secured the points for Bengaluru FC but also heralded the arrival of a promising young talent.

Earlier this year, Vinith was named Bengaluru FC's Reserve Player of the Year. He capped this achievement by scoring the decisive goal in his senior team debut. Last season, he showcased his leadership skills by captaining the team in the Reliance Foundation Development League against Chennaiyin FC.

Head coach Gerard Zaragoza's composed guidance has been instrumental in Vinith's growth. 'He had a good first half, but he's young. He has quality, but he needs to improve his physique, his movements, and his tactical understanding of the game. We'll work with him to make him better,' Zaragoza said.

'He was nervous; it was his first match at Kanteerava, playing alongside players like Sunil Chhetri and Rahul Bheke. Then came a slight injury, and we hope it's nothing serious. He'll be ready to play again soon,' Zaragoza added. As the final whistle blew, it was clear that Vinith's debut goal was a moment to cherish—a glimpse of a bright future for Bengaluru FC and Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)