Anshul Kamboj's Spectacular Eight-Wicket Haul Boosts India C in Duleep Trophy

Pacer Anshul Kamboj delivered a match-winning eight-wicket performance, securing India C's position at the top of the Duleep Trophy standings. On the fourth day, Kamboj decimated India B's line-up, concluding with a remarkable haul that included five wickets from the previous night. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten with an impressive 157 runs off 286 balls for India B.

India C, who racked up 525 runs in their first innings, managed 128 for 4 in their second before players agreed to a draw. This innings lead earned them three points, propelling them to a total of nine points from two games, while India B had to settle for a single point.

In a game featuring notable performances, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his second fifty, and Ishan Kishan marked his return to red ball cricket with a robust 111 off 126 balls. This match saw Kamboj earning the player of the match title, marking his first-ever five-wicket haul in his 15th first-class game.

(With inputs from agencies.)