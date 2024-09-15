Left Menu

Anshul Kamboj's Spectacular Eight-Wicket Haul Boosts India C in Duleep Trophy

Pacer Anshul Kamboj's eight-wicket performance propelled India C to the top of the Duleep Trophy standings. He took eight wickets, including five in just one night, leading to India B's dismissal for 332. India C, having scored 525 in the first innings, drew the match, securing three valuable points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:34 IST
Anshul Kamboj's Spectacular Eight-Wicket Haul Boosts India C in Duleep Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Pacer Anshul Kamboj delivered a match-winning eight-wicket performance, securing India C's position at the top of the Duleep Trophy standings. On the fourth day, Kamboj decimated India B's line-up, concluding with a remarkable haul that included five wickets from the previous night. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten with an impressive 157 runs off 286 balls for India B.

India C, who racked up 525 runs in their first innings, managed 128 for 4 in their second before players agreed to a draw. This innings lead earned them three points, propelling them to a total of nine points from two games, while India B had to settle for a single point.

In a game featuring notable performances, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his second fifty, and Ishan Kishan marked his return to red ball cricket with a robust 111 off 126 balls. This match saw Kamboj earning the player of the match title, marking his first-ever five-wicket haul in his 15th first-class game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024