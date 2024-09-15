Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Battles Injury to Finish Runner-Up in Diamond League

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League finale with a hand injury. Despite the setback, he narrowly missed winning, finishing runner-up for the second year. Chopra expressed determination to return stronger next season, reflecting on his challenges and learning experiences from 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:30 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday disclosed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite suffering a hand injury during training.

Chopra narrowly missed clinching the Diamond League crown by a single centimeter, finishing as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86 meters.

On social media, the 26-year-old revealed that an x-ray confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand. Despite the injury, he underwent intense preparation with his team to compete in Brussels.

Chopra had faced fitness challenges throughout the season, including a persistent groin injury that hampered his performance. Reflecting on the year's struggles and victories, he shared his determination to come back stronger after medical consultation and rehabilitation.

He concluded his season on a high note with his social media post, expressing gratitude to supporters and looking forward to improving in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

