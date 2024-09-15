Jos Buttler to Miss ODI Series Against Australia

England will be without their white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, for the One-Day International series against Australia as he recovers from a calf injury. Batter Harry Brook is set to lead the squad in Buttler's absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Buttler, 34, also missed the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to the same injury. The T20 series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider scheduled for later on Sunday.

Additionally, 20-year-old bowler Josh Hull is sidelined with a quad injury. The ECB confirmed that all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been brought into the ODI squad. The first match of the five-game series is set to take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)