Left Menu

Jos Buttler to Miss ODI Series Against Australia

England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, will miss the ODI series against Australia due to a calf injury. Harry Brook will lead the squad in his absence. Bowler Josh Hull is also out of the series with a quad injury, while Liam Livingstone joins the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:33 IST
Jos Buttler to Miss ODI Series Against Australia
Jos Buttler

England will be without their white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, for the One-Day International series against Australia as he recovers from a calf injury. Batter Harry Brook is set to lead the squad in Buttler's absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Buttler, 34, also missed the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to the same injury. The T20 series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider scheduled for later on Sunday.

Additionally, 20-year-old bowler Josh Hull is sidelined with a quad injury. The ECB confirmed that all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been brought into the ODI squad. The first match of the five-game series is set to take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024