Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: India, Pakistan, China, and Korea Set for Showdown
The Asian Champions Trophy semifinals will see India clash with Korea and Pakistan face off against China on Monday. With India as the only unbeaten team, the matches will be hosted at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base in China. Malaysia and Japan will compete for 5th and 6th place.
The stage is set for the Asian Champions Trophy semifinals with India, Pakistan, China, and Korea ready to battle on Monday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, China. Defending champions India will square off against Korea in the second semifinal. Meanwhile, Pakistan and hosts China will contest the first semifinal at the picturesque venue in Hulunbuir. Additionally, Malaysia and Japan will fight for the 5th and 6th positions.
India remains the only unbeaten team, having secured decisive victories against China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, and Pakistan. India's captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed confidence ahead of their face-off against Korea, despite the team's little rest following their Olympic campaign. "The mood in the team is upbeat. Korea defends well and counters skillfully," he remarked.
Korea comes into the match with confidence from their dramatic draw against Malaysia, pushing the latter out of contention. They have lost only once to India. Pakistan, led by Captain Ammad Butt, faces the challenge of overcoming China's home crowd advantage. "We aim for an India-Pakistan final," Butt emphasized. The match promises excitement, particularly with Chinese players' strong local representation and recent victory over Japan.
