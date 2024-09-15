Left Menu

Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia

Harry Brook will lead England in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, replacing Jos Buttler who is out with an injury. Josh Hull is also sidelined, with Liam Livingstone returning to the squad. The series includes five matches starting from September 19.

Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia
Jos Buttler and Harry Brook (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant lineup change, right-hand batter Harry Brook is set to captain the England cricket team in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Brook takes over the reins from wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who is sidelined due to a right calf injury. This marks Brook's first stint as the skipper of the national team, although he has prior leadership experience with Yorkshire in the T20 Blast and the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

The English team faces another challenge with the exclusion of Josh Hull, who is suffering from a quad injury. Hull made a notable debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka, where he took three wickets in the first innings. Replacing Hull is in-form Liam Livingstone, who returns to the squad following his omission. Livingstone, currently excelling in the ongoing T20I series, aims to secure his position in the ODI team.

Livingstone revealed his ambitions for a strong comeback, especially after his stellar performances batting at No. 4 in T20Is. He emphasized his intent by stating, 'I want to play as much cricket for England as I possibly can. Although I won't be in the ODIs, it's not something I'm giving up on.' The ODI series will feature matches at Trent Bridge, Headingley, Seat Unique Riverside, Lord's, and Seat Unique Stadium. The confirmed England ODI squad includes Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

