Donnarumma to Miss Champions League Opener Due to Thigh Injury

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss the club's opening match in this season's Champions League due to a muscular issue in his right thigh, the French team announced on Sunday.

Donnarumma sustained the injury during PSG's 3-1 victory over Brest on Saturday, a match that maintained their perfect start to the French league season, extending it to four consecutive wins.

The club stated that the Italian goalkeeper would be rested for a week, with newly-signed Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov expected to make his first start in Donnarumma's absence. PSG will host Girona on Wednesday in the prestigious European competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)