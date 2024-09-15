Left Menu

Donnarumma to Miss Champions League Opener Due to Thigh Injury

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is sidelined for the Champions League opener due to a thigh injury. The injury was sustained during PSG's 3-1 win against Brest. Donnarumma will be rested for a week, with Matvey Safonov likely to replace him. PSG faces Girona on Wednesday.

Updated: 15-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:31 IST
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss the club's opening match in this season's Champions League due to a muscular issue in his right thigh, the French team announced on Sunday.

Donnarumma sustained the injury during PSG's 3-1 victory over Brest on Saturday, a match that maintained their perfect start to the French league season, extending it to four consecutive wins.

The club stated that the Italian goalkeeper would be rested for a week, with newly-signed Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov expected to make his first start in Donnarumma's absence. PSG will host Girona on Wednesday in the prestigious European competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

