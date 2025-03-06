Left Menu

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffers calf tear while celebrating goal

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a spell watching from the sidelines after he was injured while celebrating a goal during Wednesdays Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.The 38-year-old Neuer tore a muscle fiber in his right calf, Bayern said on Thursday.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a spell watching from the sidelines after he was injured while celebrating a goal during Wednesday's Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 38-year-old Neuer tore a muscle fiber in his right calf, Bayern said on Thursday. Neuer "will be out for the time being," the club added.

Neuer had to go off in the 58th minute of Bayern's 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie. He had just tried celebrating Jamal Musiala's goal – Bayern's second on the night – when he pulled up in discomfort.

"Manu wanted to run – and then his calf went. He'd already said he was getting old," teammate Joshua Kimmich joked.

The 21-year-old Jonas Urbig, a winter signing from Cologne, went on in Neuer's place for his Bayern debut. Urbig will likely make his Bundesliga debut on Saturday when Bayern hosts Bochum.

It was the second time this season that Neuer was unable to finish a game against Leverkusen. The Bayern captain was sent off when the teams met in the German Cup in December. Leverkusen went on to win 1-0. It was Neuer's first ever, and so far only, red card.

It's not the first bizarre injury Neuer has suffered. He broke his leg while skiing after the 2022 World Cup in December. He missed the rest of that season and returned only in October 2023 in an 8-0 out of Darmstadt.

Wednesday's win was Bayern's first in seven games against a Leverkusen team coached by Xabi Alonso.

The second leg takes place on Tuesday.

