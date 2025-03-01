Left Menu

Goalkeeper Time Limit Rule Amendment: IFAB Implements New Regulations

The International Football Association Board has modified the rules, giving goalkeepers eight seconds to release the ball, else a corner is awarded to the opposing team. This adjustment will be effective next season, supported by visual countdowns to aid referees. New regulations for captain-referee interactions and drop ball procedures were also introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:06 IST
The International Football Association Board has implemented a significant rule change affecting goalkeepers. Now, if a goalkeeper holds onto the ball for more than eight seconds, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick, replacing the previous rule that imposed an indirect free-kick after six seconds.

This amendment, unanimously approved by IFAB, is backed by evidence from trials that showed a positive impact. Referees will be aided by a visual five-second countdown during matches, ensuring fair enforcement of this rule. The changes are set to take effect next season.

Additional changes include restricting referee approaches to team captains only and new guidelines on drop ball procedures. The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in June will see these rules in action and trial the use of body cameras by referees to enhance player behavior monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

