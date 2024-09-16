Left Menu

Indian Chess Triumphs: Gukesh and Arjun Lead the Charge

The Indian men's chess team secured a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan in the 45th Chess Olympiad's fifth round, backed by stellar performances from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi. The Indian women's team also excelled, with critical wins leading to a tie with Armenia and Mongolia for the lead.

Updated: 16-09-2024 13:58 IST
Indian Chess Triumphs: Gukesh and Arjun Lead the Charge
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a remarkable display of skill, the Indian men's chess team triumphed over Azerbaijan with a 3-1 victory in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad. Stars D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi delivered key wins, maintaining the team's impressive unbeaten streak.

Gukesh and Arjun outmaneuvered their Azerbaijani opponents, Aydin Sulemanli and Rauf Mamedov, respectively. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi played draws to seal the victory. This marks the Indian men's fifth consecutive win, keeping them in the lead along with Vietnam, China, and Hungary.

In the women's section, Grandmaster D Harika suffered a surprising loss, but wins from Vantika Agarwal and R Vaishali secured a tie against Kazakhstan. The Indian women now share the lead with Armenia and Mongolia, setting the stage for an exciting next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

