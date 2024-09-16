Left Menu

Barcelona's Dani Olmo Sidelined by Leg Injury

Barcelona's perfect season took a hit as forward Dani Olmo was diagnosed with a right hamstring injury, sidelining him for four to five weeks. He was injured during a 4-1 win against Girona, shortly after scoring a goal. Olmo's presence has been pivotal for the team's unbeaten run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:46 IST
Barcelona's perfect season has hit a bump, with the club announcing that winger Dani Olmo will be out for four to five weeks due to a right hamstring injury.

The injury was diagnosed following Sunday's 4-1 victory over Catalan rival Girona in the Spanish league, during which Olmo scored and had to be replaced in the 61st minute.

Olmo, an essential acquisition from Leipzig this season, has played a crucial role in coach Hansi Flick's strategy, contributing to Barcelona's flawless start with five consecutive wins in the league.

