Barcelona's Dani Olmo Sidelined by Leg Injury

Barcelona's perfect season has hit a bump, with the club announcing that winger Dani Olmo will be out for four to five weeks due to a right hamstring injury.

The injury was diagnosed following Sunday's 4-1 victory over Catalan rival Girona in the Spanish league, during which Olmo scored and had to be replaced in the 61st minute.

Olmo, an essential acquisition from Leipzig this season, has played a crucial role in coach Hansi Flick's strategy, contributing to Barcelona's flawless start with five consecutive wins in the league.

