All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament Kicks Off with 10 Teams

The 95th edition of the All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament is all set to kick off here on September 19.
Ten teams, divided into two groups, will compete in the event. Pool A consists of defending champion Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB – Indian Railways), Indian Army – Red, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hockey Maharastra, and the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).
Pool B features the 2023 runner-up Hockey Karnataka, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), NCOE Bhopal, Central Secretariat, and Hockey Odisha. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on September 28, with the final match scheduled on September 29.
The tournament offers significant cash prizes, including Rs 7 lakh for the winner and Rs 5 lakh for the runner-up. Semi-finalists will receive Rs 50,000 each, while standout players will get Rs 10,000 each alongside high-end bicycles. Speaking at the event, MCC President Vivek Kumar Reddy expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Murugappa Group.
