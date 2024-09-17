Baptiste Upsets Stephens, Weather Halts Play in Thailand
Hailey Baptiste defeated Sloane Stephens in the first round of the WTA's Korean Open. In other matches, Amanda Anisimova upset Yulia Putintseva, Polina Kudermetova beat Priscilla Hon, and Viktoriya Tomova triumphed over Tatjana Maria. Weather disruptions halted play at the WTA's Thailand Open.
Hailey Baptiste defeated fellow American and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the WTA's Korean Open on Tuesday.
In other matches in Seoul, Amanda Anisimova had an upset 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, Polina Kudermetova beat Priscilla Hon 7-5, 6-4, and Viktoriya Tomova beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 1-6, 6-0.
At the WTA's Thailand Open, play was suspended due to rain and storms. One of the suspended matches included top-seeded Dayana Yastremska's first-round match against Mai Hontama, who led 4-3 in the first set when play was stopped.
