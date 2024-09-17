Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh Nominated for FIH Player of the Year Awards

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh have garnered prestigious nominations for the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) annual awards. Harmanpreet is in the running for the Player of the Year award, while Sreejesh has been shortlisted for the Goalkeeper of the Year honor.

Both athletes had standout contributions during India's successful campaign at the Paris Olympics, where the team secured a hard-fought bronze medal. Harmanpreet led the goal-scoring charts with 10 goals. In a gripping quarterfinal against Great Britain, Sreejesh's defensive prowess was crucial as India triumphed in a penalty shootout despite being a man down.

The FIH panel, which includes experts from various continental federations, utilized comprehensive match data to shortlist nominees. The voting process, open until October 11, involves national associations, fans, players, coaches, officials, and media. The expert panel's input will account for 40% of the results, while national associations, fans, and other stakeholders contribute the remaining 60%.

