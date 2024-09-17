New Dynamics in Indian Cricket: Rohit Sharma's Take on Coach Gambhir

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday emphasized that head coach Gautam Gambhir brings a different style compared to his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. However, Sharma insisted that there is a good understanding between them.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday, Sharma acknowledged the change in coaching staff and perspectives.

''Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour, and Paras Mhambrey formed a different team, and it's natural for the new support staff to bring in a new outlook,'' Rohit commented during the pre-series press conference. ''The new coaching staff has a different style, but there is no problem; good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir,'' he added. Gambhir took charge in July, making this the first Test under his tenure.

