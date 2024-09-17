Left Menu

New Dynamics in Indian Cricket: Rohit Sharma's Take on Coach Gambhir

India captain Rohit Sharma discussed the new dynamics of the Indian cricket team under head coach Gautam Gambhir, emphasizing that while Gambhir's coaching style differs from his predecessor Rahul Dravid, he shares a good understanding with him. The team is set to play its first Test under Gambhir's leadership against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:49 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday emphasized that head coach Gautam Gambhir brings a different style compared to his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. However, Sharma insisted that there is a good understanding between them.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday, Sharma acknowledged the change in coaching staff and perspectives.

''Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour, and Paras Mhambrey formed a different team, and it's natural for the new support staff to bring in a new outlook,'' Rohit commented during the pre-series press conference. ''The new coaching staff has a different style, but there is no problem; good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir,'' he added. Gambhir took charge in July, making this the first Test under his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

