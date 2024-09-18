Left Menu

India's Hockey Resurgence: Record Wins and Field Goals Galore

To improve India's standing in international hockey, focusing on field goals was essential, asserted current and former players. India's success in the Asian Champions Trophy saw them score 18 field goals out of 26. The young team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, showcased their prowess and promise for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:26 IST
India's Hockey Resurgence: Record Wins and Field Goals Galore
  • Country:
  • India

India's quest to become a dominant force in international hockey hinges on increasing field goals, according to insights from current and former players, following the team's successive Olympic bronze medals.

The team's response in the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, was emphatic. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, they clinched the title for a record fifth time, scoring 18 field goals from a total of 26 strikes. This marked a significant improvement from their Olympic campaign in Paris, where only three of their 15 goals were field efforts.

Among the advocates for more field goals was goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired post-Olympics. Chief Coach Craig Fulton introduced a younger squad, resting senior forwards. The youthful lineup didn't disappoint, with rising talents like Uttam Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal contributing significantly. Harmanpreet Singh, the leading drag-flicker, and defender Jugraj Singh also shone, securing crucial field goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024