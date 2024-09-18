India's Hockey Resurgence: Record Wins and Field Goals Galore

India's quest to become a dominant force in international hockey hinges on increasing field goals, according to insights from current and former players, following the team's successive Olympic bronze medals.

The team's response in the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, was emphatic. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, they clinched the title for a record fifth time, scoring 18 field goals from a total of 26 strikes. This marked a significant improvement from their Olympic campaign in Paris, where only three of their 15 goals were field efforts.

Among the advocates for more field goals was goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired post-Olympics. Chief Coach Craig Fulton introduced a younger squad, resting senior forwards. The youthful lineup didn't disappoint, with rising talents like Uttam Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal contributing significantly. Harmanpreet Singh, the leading drag-flicker, and defender Jugraj Singh also shone, securing crucial field goals.

