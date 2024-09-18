Shakhtar Donetsk to Sport Ukraine's National Colors in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk has announced that it will don a new club kit inspired by the colors of Ukraine's national flag for its Champions League match against Bologna on Wednesday.

"We are proud to be Ukrainians," stated the club. The jersey is designed with blue and yellow stripes, complemented by blue shorts.

In its opening game of the new league phase, Shakhtar faces an away match against Bologna. The Ukrainian champions will use two more traditional kits—orange for home games and black for away matches—during the season. Shakhtar will play its 'home' Champions League matches in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, as the team has been unable to host European games in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022.

