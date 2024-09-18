Golden Boot Hero Salvatore Schillaci Passes Away at 59

Former Italy striker Salvatore Schillaci, a star of the 1990 World Cup on home soil, has died at the age of 59, his former clubs Inter Milan and Juventus confirmed on Wednesday.

Schillaci, who led Italy to a third-place finish in 1990 and won the Golden Boot with six goals, became an iconic figure. His standout performances included crucial goals in the semi-final against Argentina and the third-place play-off against England. "A football icon is leaving us, a man who has entered the hearts of Italians and sports fans globally," said Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni on social media.

Schillaci, affectionately known as Toto, captivated the nation with his wide-eyed goal celebrations and outshone established players. He was awarded the Golden Ball for the tournament and was the runner-up for the 1990 Ballon d'Or. Despite his success, he only scored once more for Italy. Schillaci's early career saw him rise from Sicilian club Messina to Serie A giants Juventus, where he lifted the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup. He later won another UEFA Cup with Inter Milan and became the first Italian to play in Japan's J.League.

