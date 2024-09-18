Nainital SG Pipers Triumph Over Haridwar Spring Elmas in Thrilling 20-Run Victory

The Nainital SG Pipers emerged victorious in the afternoon clash of Tuesday's double-header, securing a 20-run victory against the Haridwar Spring Elmas. Shashwat Dangwal led Spring Elmas' resistance with a determined batting performance, but frequent wickets and his penultimate over dismissal thwarted their bid for victory.

Chasing a target of 190, the Spring Elmas promoted Himanshu Sony to open alongside captain Ravikumar Samarth, replacing Daksh Awana. However, Sony failed to make an impact and was dismissed in the first over. This sparked a mini-collapse, leaving Spring Elmas at 39/4 by the end of the Powerplay.

Shashwat Dangwal fought valiantly with a gritty 77, while Sparsh Joshi (16 off 9) and Girish Rauturi (14 off 6) contributed useful runs but couldn't form a substantial partnership. Prashant Bhati (20 off 15) joined Dangwal to build a crucial stand, but the SG Pipers struck decisively in the 19th over, dismissing Dangwal and restricting Spring Elmas to 169/9.

Dangwal's 46-ball innings included eight sixes and four fours. For SG Pipers, Nikhil Pundir (3/23) and Mayank Mishra (3/28) were the standout bowlers, each claiming three wickets. After being put in to bat, Priyanshu Khanduri's aggressive approach saw him reach his half-century in 27 balls despite early losses. His innings ended at 31-ball 56, bowled by Samarth.

Wickets fell steadily during the middle overs, with Bhanu Pratap Singh holding one end with a composed 30-ball 35. Captain Rajan Kumar (29 off 13) and Arush Melkani (32* off 17) finished strongly, adding a crucial 58-run partnership to elevate SG Pipers to a competitive 189/7. (ANI)

