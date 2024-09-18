Wissam Ben Yedder Granted Freedom Before Trial
French soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder will remain free under strict judicial supervision ahead of his trial on sexual assault charges. The 34-year-old was briefly detained after an alleged incident while intoxicated and has denied the charges. A hearing is set for October 15.
French soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder will remain free ahead of his trial on charges of sexual assault while intoxicated, one of his lawyers confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Lawyer Marie Roumiantseva stated that Ben Yedder continues under strict judicial supervision following a lawsuit filed by a woman alleging sexual assault earlier this month. The 34-year-old, known for his prolific scoring in the French league, was briefly detained and subsequently released after the alleged incident on the French Riviera.
Initially, Ben Yedder defied police orders to stop, leading to his brief detention. Upon being summoned to court on October 15, and placed under judicial supervision, the Nice prosecutor's office appealed to detain him. However, the court upheld the original decision. During a recent hearing, Ben Yedder volunteered for rehab and admitted to driving under the influence but denied sexual assault charges.
In another case last year, Ben Yedder was charged with "rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault" over a separate incident in southern France. Currently, he remains without a club after his contract with Monaco expired last season.
