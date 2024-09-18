Anthony Martial Signs with AEK Athens

Anthony Martial, the former Manchester United forward, has officially joined AEK Athens, the Greek top-flight club announced on Wednesday. Martial, 28, moves on a free transfer and is set to earn 2.5 million pounds per season, positioning him among the highest earners at the club.

During his nine-year tenure at Manchester United, Martial secured notable achievements, including a Europa League title and an FA Cup. He also scored 63 goals in 209 Premier League appearances. The French forward is expected to arrive in Athens on Wednesday, according to an Instagram post by AEK Athens.

In addition to signing Martial, AEK Athens bolstered their lineup this summer with the acquisition of former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela. The club currently leads the Super League Greece with 10 points from four matches and is preparing to face Kallithea on Sunday.

